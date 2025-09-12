Jennifger Crummack of Billingborough and Suzanne Hall of Sleaford at the art market. Photo: David Dawsonplaceholder image
Vibrant mix planned for makers market to be held in Sleaford market place

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 12th Sep 2025, 13:05 BST
This Saturday marks the first Makers and Creators Market at Sleaford Market Place.

Discover a vibrant mix of local makers, bakers, artisans, and more.

This is a new event with a mix of handmade goods, local produce, and unique crafts.

North Kesteven District Council, which is organising the event, says it is a great opportunity to enjoy a lively atmosphere, find unique handmade goods, and support your local community. The market will be open from 10am-4pm on Saturday September 13.

Last weekend saw the first Art Market held by the Ruth Burrows Art Shop & Studio on Saturday, September 6, to coincide with the Farmers Market.

It was held around the art shop and studio in Navigation Yard, Sleaford where people could visit and shop for affordable, original art, prints and cards.

Folk artist, Jo Slesser of Timberland, with Andrew Haynes of Daventry. Photo: David Dawson

Sleaford artist, Catherine Batsford with Kerry Jones of Dunston. Photo: David Dawson

