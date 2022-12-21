Villages enjoy festive craft, gift and produce markets

There were festive markets aplenty for villagers to enjoy in the Sleaford area at the weekend.

Phoebe Kift of Sibsey, selling vegetables at the Heckington Pavilion market.

The Pavilion on Heckington playing field hosted a gift and farmers market offering everything from seasonal vegetables, to gins and beers, all from local producers.

There was fresh meat from Corner Farm at Helpringham and Fen Farm venison at Horbling, as well as cakes, puddings and chocolates.

Entertainment came from Pennyless folk duo playing festive tunes.

Penny Stevens and Less Woods (Pennyless) entertaining the shoppers at Heckington Pavilion market.

Meanwhile, over at Fulbeck Craft Centre, there was an artisan market full of festive gift stalls around the stables and in the old manor house, selling everything from local honey to local landmark artwork and rustic chopping boards.

Christmas carols were delivered by the Fulbeck Asparagus Singers and there was an ugliest Christmas jumper contest too.

Both events were very well attended.

Bev Chapman with her handmade crafts, Fabricraft, at Fulback Craft Centre artisan market.

From left - Helen Carter and Sharon Cox of Heckington, with Laura Daughtrey of A Little Luxury Distillery, Sleaford, at the farmers market in Heckington.

Fulbeck tearoom staff, from left - Sophia Knowles, Valentine Whiting, Sarah Mettam, Matilda Maksymiw-Magan and Sheila Doll.

Chris and Helen Daynes of Wellingore with Simon Croson of The Artisan Honey, Caythorpe, trading at the artisan Christmas market at Fulbeck.

Nikki Kushner of Willow Barn Therapy Centre at the Farmers Market at Heckington Playing Field Pavilion

