Wainfleet Market is moving indoors for the winter.

Traders are being hosted in Wainfleet Methodist Church on Friday for the period the market in the town square would normally be closed.

Sue Alldread, of Wainfleet Methodist Church, explained they were offering the facility to keep traders in business over the winter.

Wainfleet Methodist Church, in St John's Street, has a car park and toilet facilities. Members of the church will also be serving hot drinks and refreshments.