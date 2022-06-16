All aboard for extra services as historic railway welcomes 'Jolly Fisherman' passengers

Volunteers at the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway ready to welcome visitors at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway (LCLR) has reached out to passengers on the Jolly Fisherman excursion from Hastings, which is scheduled to arrive at Skegness Railway Station on Saturday.

It is a historic and unique diesel electric train known as a ‘Hastings diesel’, featuring specially built narrow bodied carriages to fit through tunnels on the Hastings to Ashford line.

the contractors in Victorian times had diddled the railway company, by building the tunnels to a smaller size than specified, so specially built carriages then had to be built to fit through them.

More than 200 seats have been sold on the train from Hastings, but LCLR say they have no idea how many will take up the offer.

Those who do are advised to take a taxi from Skegness railway station to the Reception in the Skegness Water Leisure Park, where the LCLR is based, and then go straight across to Walls Lane station.

Normal fares of £2 return (£5 for a family of two adults and three children) will apply and will be available to anyone who wants to go along for a ride.

For more announcements, visit the LCLR Facebook page.