Amber Extreme Heat Warning issued as heatwave continues

Heatwave is set to continue along the coast with sea breezes keeping it cooler than elsewhere in the country.

Much of the UK has been in heatwave conditions in recent days, but temperatures are expected to climb further early this week, possibly reaching 33C in some western areas, but widely high 20s and low 30s elsewhere.

As a result, the Met Office has issued its first ever Amber Extreme Heat Warning, which is issued with partners including public health partners.

The Extreme Heat Warning will cover a large part of Wales, all of southwest England and parts of southern and central England, and will be in force until the end of Thursday.

It coincides with an extension to Public Health England’s Heat Health Alert through to Thursday, reflecting the risks to the health sector in England.

The impacts of extreme heat can be many and varied. It can have health consequences, especially for those who are particularly vulnerable, and it can impact infrastructure, including transport and energy, as well as the wider business community. During hot weather we often see increased traffic near coastal areas, increased use of open water by the public, and an increase in wildfire risk.

Regional forecast for East Midlands

Today:

A dry and sunny start across the region. However there is a risk of heavy thundery showers developing for the afternoon, with hail and gusty winds possible. Mostly very warm or hot, but cooler towards the coast. Maximum Temperature 30 °C.

Tonight:

Any heavy thundery showers dying out during the evening. Then a dry night with long clear spells, perhaps some low cloud for northern areas around dawn. Warm overnight. Minimum Temperature 16 °C.

Wednesday:

Another dry and sunny start, but with the risk once again of afternoon thundery showers. Very warm or hot, but cooler near the coast. Maximum Temperature 30 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Sunny spells Thursday and Friday, risk of an afternoon shower on Thursday. Continuing very warm inland. Some low cloud spreading west overnight. Cloudier Saturday with heavy thundery showers.