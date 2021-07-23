Ambulance service issues summer care advice

EMAS at Cleethorpes.

But East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has issued some summer advice and selfcare tips to make sure you stay safe in the summer heat.

We have 50 miles of breathtakingly beautiful coastline in Lincolnshire and expect a huge number of visitors across the region this summer. Skegness has a year-round population of 21,000 but in the summer months this can swell to 250,000 people – an increase of just over 1,090 percent.

A huge increase in population to seaside towns and resorts will mean more traffic on the road. Make sure you allow plenty of time for you to arrive at your destination safely and ensure keep a handy kit in your car for yours and your families comfort if you have a long journey or are stuck in traffic during the heat.

This kit should include:

- First aid kit – can be used to treat minor ailments such as headaches, hay fever and to patch up small cuts and wounds. Click here to find out what to include in your first aid kit.

- Sunglasses

- Insulated cooler – to keep perishable food and drinks cool and fresh.

- Battery pack and phone charger – in the event that your car breaks down and you need to call for help, you don’t want to find out that your phone is dead.

- Emergency cash.

When at your destination, EMAS's fve things to consider before you embark on your trip include:

- Take a hat, sunglasses and at least a factor 30 sun cream with you.

- Knowing the exact location of your hotel, bed and breakfast, caravan site or camping ground you are planning to have as your base – share these details with people you trust and let them know how long you’ll be away for.

- Know where your nearest pharmacy, urgent treatment centre and Emergency Department and plan how you can get there from where you are staying if required.

- Find out if the beach you are going to will have lifeguards on duty. A good sign is if you see red flags flying.

- Download what3words – the app breaks down the entire globe into specific 3mx3m squares and assigns them with three words, for example ‘just.like.this.’ You can pass this information over to the emergency services if you don’t know where you are.

The sunshine is the main reason for heading to the beach but treat it with respect.

Make sure you apply adequate sun protection to avoid being left red-faced and and apply it to the skin at least 30 minutes before venturing outside to allow the sunscreen to bind to your skin. Reapply every two hours of exposure and immediately after swimming or excessive sweating.

A wide brim hat is an excellent choice to protect both the top of your head, the back of your neck and your forehead from the sun’s powerful ultra-violet (UV) rays.

Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes and remember to never look directly into the sun (even with sunglasses on).

Did you know that the most common time for children to have accidents is during the first hour into the family holiday? That’s because parents are usually distracted while unpacking the car. If you have children, make sure you know where they are during this time.

When you head to the beach, make sure you look for potential dangers before going into the sea. Find out what local warning flags and signs mean and adhere to them.

Inflatable dinghies or lilos are a well-known hazard – there have been drownings as people on inflatables are blown out to sea and get into trouble. Do not use them in open water. Use them in sheltered and confined spaces, such as rock pools.

Visit the Royal Lifesaving Society website for more information about potential hazards at the beach.

Although restrictions in England were lifted on 19 July 2021, COVID-19 still remains a part of our lives so we suggest avoiding areas with large crowds and continuing to wear a face mask if you cannot maintain a distance from other people.