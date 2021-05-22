Audiences return to theatre in Skegness for screening of 42nd Street

42nd Street is being screened at the Embassy Centre in Skegness.

42nd Street is the first of a number of shows being screened at the Embassy Theatre on Grand Parade on Friday, May 28. A number of event cinema screenings are planned from organisations such as The Royal Opera House, The Royal Ballet and The Royal Albert Hall.

The theatre was closed due to Covid-19 restrictions and a Save My Seat survival appeal was launched to help keep it going.

However, with additional support from the Arts Council England, East Lincs Arts and Magna Vitae it is now able to open with an varied programme.

A statement reads: "It has been a long and often arduous road.

"However, the venue will be back with a bang and rest assured, we're bringing you entertainment that will ensure that you can all make up for lost time!

"You may have seen our announcement last year, about the exciting addition to our theatre programme - Stage to Screen.

"This brand new screening and cinema initiative launches on Friday May 28, with a screening of 42nd Street from the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London, starring the magnificent Bonnie Langford.

"What better way to welcome you all back than with a night of sheer razzamatazz!"

The theatre will be following government guidance and will re-open with socially distanced screenings and live shows. Two exciting movie clubs - including a Saturday morning showing for children and classic films in the afternoons for adults - are on their way in June, too.

Live auditorium shows are scheduled to return from Sunday, July 18, too.