Celebration of pandemic heroes at spectacular fireworks show in Ingoldmells

The fireworks show is being hosted on Island Beach at Fantasy Island in Skegness.

Every Wednesday starting tonight (August 4), Fantasy Island will present the Island Beach Celebration of Life display, featuring those that have aided the world around them in an emotional journey ending with a crescendo of glittering fireworks.

Hosted after sunset, the display this year has been described by the team as ‘extra special’ after the pandemic forced them to cancel fireworks in 2020.

This year Fantasy Island is squeezing two years of stunning celebrations into one.

Not only does the show put on a stellar display of magnificent fireworks, but it also features a powerful video which plays homage to events of the last 18 months and plays alongside the display.

The video runs through the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and how it has affected the whole world, before referencing how people defied all odds and came together to support each other and our key workers.

Some of the heroic characters of the pandemic including the late Sir Captain Tom Moore and, England footballer and MBE, Marcus Rashford, are shown as we remember those who worked selflessly to give to charity.

The emotional video moves on to demonstrate how Fantasy Island dealt with changes first-hand, showing how the team and guests created virtual rides and enjoying rollercoasters from their living room.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “It’s been a long time coming but we’re delighted to be bringing back our summer fireworks display for families to enjoy.

“We look forward to welcoming guests, who can enjoy Instagram opportunities aplenty thanks to the unmissable spectacular occurring each week. With dazzling fireworks, music and a touching video that pays homage to heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic, this event is definitely not one to be missed.”

The Island Beach firework shows are continuing every Wednesday until August 25th.

Upcoming display dates:

Wednesday 4th August

Wednesday 11th August

Wednesday 18th August