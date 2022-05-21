There will be fun for all the family at markets in East Lindsey this half term.

Various Family Fun Market Days will be taking place across Spilsby, Alford, Horncastle, Wainfleet and Louth.

The fun days are part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival, which began on Saturday, April 30, and will continue until the Sunday, June 5.

A Vital and Viable Market Towns project, it will also coincide with East Lindsey District Council’s Love Your Local Market campaign for 2022, which is also running until Sunday, June 5.

The Market Days will be taking place 10am to 3pm, on Monday, May 30, at Spilsby, Tuesday, May 31, at Alford, Thursday, 2, June at Horncastle, Friday, June 3, at Wainfleet and Saturday, June 4, at Louth.

Among the activities, Lincolnshire Nature lab will be attending the events to give visitors hands on activities, while learning about our fantastic countryside and agriculture.

The award winning Barmpot Theatre will also be attending and premiering their show ‘To the Moon and Back’, a magical puppetry adventure. While also offering some nature-themed craft workshops for all to enjoy.

Coun Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy said “I am extremely pleased that we have the opportunity to support these Market Day Events through the Vital and Viable Market Towns project. These events will encourage footfall into each of the town centres, we hope many of you can attend and look forward to seeing you there.”

Jane from Barmpot Theatre says ‘We are so looking forward to premiering our new mini-theatre show for families in East Lindsey this May Half Term!

"The show is called "To The Moon And Back" and is based on our award-nominated film of the same name. It's a short puppetry show in a suitcase about a little Barn Owl family who live in the Wolds, and the adventures they get up to at night when we're all tucked up asleep.”