Fourth generation store in Ingoldmells launches with afternoon tea deal for Mother's Day

Thomas Higgins, Sarah Gillings (center) Christine Gillings on the first day under new management.

Sarah Gillings took over the Silver Beach Store a week ago - along with her good friend from school, Tom Higgins - and wasted no time coming up with new ideas to boost custom.

"I couldn't believe how busy our first weekend was - we were really not prepared for it," said Sarah, 26. "We are ready this week, though. It looks as if it's going to be another busy season."

Before taking over, the family business in Anchor Lane was run by her aunt, Christine Gillings, who has now retired after 40 years.

Christine Gillings, aged about 18, when the business was a toy shop.

It was first opened by Sarah's great-grandfather as a toy shop and became a grocery store as it was passed down through the generations.

For Sarah, the transition has been a natural progression. She explained: "I've been helping out in the shop since I was 13 and so I'm really excited to take it over and keep it in the family.

"I have two younger sisters and cousins who also help out at weekends and in the holidays, so it's still a real family business."

Joining them, Tom was a supervisor at M&S in Skegness and so has a wealth of experience in food retail.

The store made the headlines in the Standard 20 years ago when Christine Gillings had it refurbished.

"I've known Tom since school so I was really excited when he agreed to join me," said Sarah. "I also help run another family business, Silver Beach Caravan Park, with my father Michael Gillings, so it's great to know the shop is in good hands when I'm not there."

In addition to Sarah and Tom, there are around 15 employees at the store, including one member of staff, Sheila Perry, who has been there 23 years.

"It's a lovely store to work at because we have a lot of local customers and everyone knows us," said Sarah. "Roy Green is famous at the checkout."

A 'Today' Convenience Store, there are also fresh counters, including meat and bakery.

A family picture at the Silver Beach Caravan Park office after its refurbishment.

"We cook our own hams and pork scratching and our cakes are from Pocklington's Bakery in Louth, who produce the award-winning Lincolnshire Plumbread," added Sarah. "We are already looking at introducing some new ideas, including meal deals to help make life easier for our customers and visitors."

The latest deal is an afternoon tea box which has been launched just in time for Mother's Day.

It includes delicate sandwiches made with their own ham, in store turkey, cheese and egg, pork pie, sultana scones, clotted cream and strawberry jam. Even the tea bags are included.

Sarah said: "So far the response has been really promising so we are keeping our fingers crossed."

Sheila Perry (center) who has worked for the shop for 23 years.

Roy Green has worked for us for over 17 years.