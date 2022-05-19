Fantasy Island’s popula knuckleduster ride has been renamed The Platinum Jubilee Odyssey in honour of our monarch.

To mark the celebrations free rides on the renamed rollercoaster are being offered on Thursday, June 2 between 11am and 6pm.

The Odyssey was originally built in 2002 and titled The Jubilee Odyssey to celebrate the Queen’s then Golden Jubilee – and the royal connections don’t stop there. The ride which reaches speeds of up to 63mph - was first opened by cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward the Duke of Kent.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Mellors Group, said: “We are delighted to announce the renaming of the now Platinum Jubilee Odyssey back to its original name. Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne are truly remarkable, so it was an easy decision to honour her service with this simple gesture.

”We’re looking forward to welcoming guests and gifting them a free ride on The Jubilee Odyssey!”

Later that evening in Wainfleet, a beacon lighting ceremony will take place at the Community Hall in St Michael’s Lane at 9pm.

A craft market jubilee event will also run from June 2-4 at the Alford Craft Market Shop and Centre.

On Saturday, June 4, Lumley Road in Skegness will close to celebrate Great British Bands. Tribute bands taking to the stage will be the Beatles, Madness, Queen, Coldplay, Spice Girls and Oasis.

A similar event, organised by Visit Lincs Coast, is also taking place the same day in Mablethorpe.

Wainfleet Jubilee Classic Car Hotrod and Bike Display also takes place on June 4 in the Market Square.

On Sunday, June 5, a procession will take place in Tower Gardens, Skegness, organised by the Lincolnshire Royal British Legion and Skegness Royal British Legion branches.

It will begin at 2pm in the presence of Lincolnshire's current Lord-Lieutenant Mr Toby Dennis.

Visitors will be able to relax into the evening as later in the afternoon at 4pm, Skegness Silver Band will play in Tower Gardens, organised by Skegness Tower Council.

A Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Garden Party is also taking place on Sunday, June 5, at the Vine Hotel in Skegness, organised by the Skegness Conservatives branch.