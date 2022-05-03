That is the verdict of Visit Lincs Coast (BID) after the seafront was heaving with visitors over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Tracey Robinson, who runs the three-day annual rally with husband Dean, was delighted with the turnout:

"We have had a fantastic turnout and it’s great to see Skegness so busy,” she said.

“There is a national rally this weekend at Tenby but this one is always busier because the riders love it here so much.”

The official rally, supported by Visit Lincs Coast, was hosted at the Suncastle, where there was live music and a parts fair, and at the Savoy Hotel, for Northern Soul fans.

Scooters lined up along the seafront for a custom show before a ride-out around town and another night of live music.

Angie Robinson, Marketing & Communications at Visit Lincs Coast, said: “Skegness was bursting with Scooters and their owners, enthusiasts, revellers and visitors for the whole weekend with record numbers making their way to Skegness for this year’s event.

“It was wonderful to see the area buzzing with life.

“We give our special thanks to Dean Robinson and the team from the Skegness Scooter Rally for their continued hard work, and to The

Suncastle for once again hosting the main stage and entertainment.

"We would also like to thank all of the individual hotels, B&B’s and caravan parks, especially all of the pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants that welcome, host and support the event with their own themed entertainment and offers.

“Working together has made Skegness Scooter Rally 2022 a weekend to remember!”

1. Skegness Scooter Rally Crowds gathered along the seafront to watch the rideout. Photo: Barry Robinson

2. FB_IMG_1651384795567.jpg There was a parts fair and live music at the Suncastle. Photo: Barry Robinson

3. Skegness Scooter Rally. The rideouit took a circular route around Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

4. Skegness Scooter Rally Crowds hunt out bargains at the parts fair at the Suncastle. Photo: Barry Robinson