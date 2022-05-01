Hotels were full and the seafront was heaving with visitors on Saturday – in spite of the Which? survey once again placing the resort in bottom place in their best seaside destination survey.

Tracey Robinson, who runs the three-day annual rally with husband Dean, said: “I can’t believe Skegness came out bottom.

"We have had a fantastic turnout and it’s great to see Skegness so busy.

“There is a national rally this weekend at Tenby but this one is always busier because the riders love it here so much.”

The official rally, supported by Visit Lincs Coast, was hosted at the Suncastle, where there was live music and stalls, and the Savoy Hotel, wjhere there was Northern Soul.

Scooters lined up along the seafront for a custom show and parts fair, before a ride-out around town and another night of live music.

