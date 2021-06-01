Heavy traffic reported heading to Skegness as glorious weather continues

Heavy traffic heading to the coast.

At one point before lunchtime traffic was backed to the Burgh-le-Marsh roundabout along the A158 Burgh Road.

Other directions into Skegness have also been affected with one golfer saying it took an hour get get from Chapel St Leonards to North Shore Golf Course.

Although traffic is moving slowly along Burgh Road it remains heavy.

Queue of cars along Burgh Road in Skegness.

There is also slow moving traffic along the seafront heading for the new entrance of the Lawn Car Park on South Parade.

Police have said a number of road accidents over the Bank Holiday were due to the voilume of traffic on the roads and have asked for people to allow extra time for journeys.