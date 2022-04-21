Holiday park in Skegness apologises after guests are left with no water

Southview Holiday Park in Skegness.

Lincolnshire World was contacted by a holidaymaker at Southview Holiday Park, Susan Basire, who told us they had cut their visit short as hey were unable to flush toilets, shower or get water to drink for more than 16 hours.

A spokesperson for Southview Holiday Park said: “A wider issue with water supply in area meant that the park was affected for several hours on Saturday and Sunday.

“As soon as this happened, a specialist emergency team was called in and were at the park within the hour, working closely with Anglian Water to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. During this period our park team supported guests, providing them with water, plus access to working showers.