Scoop officially joins the Seasider fleet at the launch event in Skegness.

Scoop with an ice-cream design will join Rocky, Sandy, Shelly, Candy, Pierre, Salty, Sunny, Teddy, Milly, Rolly and Sweetie on Stagecoach routes from Skegness to Chapel St Leonards.

The young boy called Oliver will be special guest at the launch for his winning design and he and his family will unveil the fleet’s new storybook, ‘Shelly takes Scoop to the Theatre’ and give Seasider.

He will also receive meal voucher and free tickets for him and his family to attend the Fantasy Island theme park in Ingoldmells.

Seasider events have been held annually since the fleet’s launch in 2014 and this one will take place in Tower Dardens.

Loyal fans of the Seasider character buses will have the opportunity to attend the first event since before the pandemic, back in 2019.

The event will also celebrate Stagecoach East Midlands’ partnership with Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance, who are this year’s Seasider charity partner.

Tanya Taylor, Corporate Development Fundraiser at Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Stagecoach East Midlands as the official Seasider charity partner for this year.

"The Seasiders are a beloved part of the community in Skegness and we are really looking forward to being part of the launch

event.

“A huge thank you to Stagecoach East Midlands for featuring the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance in the new Seasider storybook, and for donating the profits of the book sales to our charity, which helps us provide life-saving services to people in need.”

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance features in the storybook itself, which centres around Scoop’s first day in Skegness. In the story, a trip to the theatre goes disastrously wrong when a member of the cast in the show Scoop and Shelly are watching becomes injured.

Stagecoach will be presenting a £1,000 cheque to the charity at the launch event.

The event on Tuesday, May 31, will run from 11am until 3pm and include a guest appearance from Hattie, a retired Seasider whose loveable character was transformed into a play bus in 2018.