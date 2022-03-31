'It's a Scoop': Stagecoach unveils new Skegness Seasider bus

Scoop gets ready to join the rest of the Skegness Seasiders gang this summer.

The winning name was unveiled by Stagecoach East Midlands today, bring the number of character buses serving the coast to 12.

The competition received over 3,500 entries, with

the name ‘Scoop’ submitted by a young boy from Grimsby called Oliver.

He and his family won an invite to the launch event, as well as free tickets for a family of five to Skegness’s popular

amusement park, Fantasy Island.

Oliver’s winning name will be brought to life with an ice-cream design, in keeping with the other award-winning holiday vehicles, which are each decorated in seaside-themed artwork.

Scoop is set to hit the roads on Saturday, April 2, alongside the rest of the Skegness Seasiders.

Other characters in the fleet are Rocky, Sandy, Shelly, Candy, Pierre, Salty, Sunny, Teddy, Milly, Rolly and Sweetie.

Running until October, the colourful Skegness Seasider character buses have become an attraction in their own right, providing residents and holiday-makers alike with a fun way to explore the town and coast, by hopping on and off the bus between resorts and attractions.

They operate between Skegness, Butlins, Fantasy Island and Ingoldmells daily up to every 10 minutes.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “From all of us at Stagecoach East Midlands, we want to say a huge congratulations to Oliver from Grimsby for his fantastic winning name!

"We are delighted to welcome Scoop to the Skegness Seasider gang just in time for the holiday season.

“Every year, the Skegness Seasiders prove incredibly popular with visitors and local residents, particularly those with young families and children, and we are excited to see Scoop join the fleet.

“The Seasider buses offer a unique and fun travel experience for those getting out and about in Skegness during the Summer, and we can’t wait to see Scoop in action!”

The regional bus operator will hold a special launch event on May 31 in Skegness, to showcase the latest Seasider character as well as introducing the new Seasider book, ‘Shelly takes Scoop to the Theatre’.

Money raised through sales of the book will go towards the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity.

Other books in the Seasiders series include Sweetie the

Seasider enters the Olympics, Rocky the Seasider Saves Teddy’s Holiday, Sandy’s Friend Fergie Gets Stuck on the Beach, The Seasiders Save Christmas, Candy the

Seasider Finds the Lost Voice and Harry & the Seasiders Dream Comes True.

