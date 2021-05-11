Lincolnshire beaches awarded prestigious Blue Flag status

Skegness beach is one of three in East Lindsey to receive Blue Flag status.

Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea beaches - all managed by East Lindsey District Council - have retained the award for water quality, facilities, beach safety, environmental education and management.

The Blue Flag Award is managed in England by Keep Britain Tidy and internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and is widely considered the gold standard for beaches.

Its main purpose is to raise awareness on the standards of environmental and safety management and environmental education related to beaches and marinas.

Environmental Health Manager for East Lindsey District Council, David Dodds, said: “We are proud to say to all our visitors and residents that our beaches have retained their Blue Flag Awards for 2021.

“After the last year we are hoping for a wonderful sunny and warm Summer, which will help attract people back to our award winning beaches.

“Keeping our beaches in pristine condition is down to the teams hard work from early morning until late evening to help make the resorts look their best also recognising and appreciate the commitment by the public and how they are supporting our environment.”

Coun Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council also welcomed the announcement of the Blue Flag status saying: