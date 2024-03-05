Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lincolnshire has been listed as one of the fastest growing UK holiday destinations, according to travel giants Expedia.

They say, based on searches for hotel stays in 2023, Lincolnshire has seen a 70 per cent increase in people looking to visit the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other trending UK hotspots were Brighton (+75%), Swansea (+75%), and Durham (+60%), and the company say Brits are continuing to explore new destinations at home - a trend that has continued post-pandemic.

People are no longer simply attracted to Lincoln and the coast when choosing Lincolnshire as a travel destination.

The Visit Lincolnshire website also saw excellent growth in 2023. The website has achieved an increase in user traffic up 61 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022. The site (www.visitlincolnshire.com) provides inspiring content of places to visit, stay, eat and drink, as well as events throughout the year.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and environment at the county council, said: “Lincolnshire has always been known as a destination for our fantastic coastline and historic city, but we’re working hard to put the whole county on the map for tourists. In our beautiful countryside and busy market towns, there are truly unique experiences including cycling, walking, golf, birdwatching, manor houses, historic airfields and independent shops. The list goes on!

"Our Visit Lincolnshire website had more than a million views last year as visitors are inspired to book their stay.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expedia’s latest travel outlook can be seen here: https://www.expedia.com/newsroom/thailand-and-texas-expedia-easter-travel-outlook-reveals-top-trending-destinations/