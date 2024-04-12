Lincolnshire holiday let owners recognised in national awards programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of Starfield, Little Owl, The Dairy, and Lake View Lodge, all located in Lincolnshire, were named winners in Sykes Holiday Cottages’ Sykes Stars programme after receiving glowing guest feedback.

From two stunning farm conversions, including a dairy and old cart shed, to a charming cottage in Skellingthorpe and a lakeside lodge in Thorpe on the Hill, these holiday lets have been selected as some of the best across the country.

The Sykes Stars programme aims to recognise holiday home owners from across the UK that have achieved excellent feedback scores from guests in the last year.

Lake View Lodge

The Lincolnshire holiday let owners were among just 32 properties to be awarded a Sykes Star after going above and beyond to provide an exceptional service to their guests. To view the full list of the latest Sykes Stars, visit: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-stars/

Bev Dumbleton, chief operating officer at Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We love to showcase the incredible mix of holiday lets available in the UK and those that feature on our Sykes Stars are some of the very best.

“We know just how committed these owners are to providing fantastic breaks for their guests and it’s great to be able to recognise this.

“Our winners make an invaluable contribution to the UK holiday let market and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for them in the future, especially as Lincolnshire continues to be a thriving staycation hotspot.”

Husband-and-wife duo Dawn and Pete Hackney turned their hand to holiday letting to help boost their retirement pot after renovating a detached cottage, Starfield.

Completing all the DIY themselves – and with the help of family and friends - the couple began by updating the cottage’s layout to make it more functional for guests before adding plush furnishings, a wood burner, and enclosed garden so holidaymakers can enjoy a staycation with their furry friends.

Since welcoming their first guests in 2017, the couple have found they often have repeat bookers, with multigenerational families returning year after year to make the most of the walking trails and Lincoln’s pubs.

Dawn Hackney, owner of Starfield, said: “Giving people a fantastic holiday experience is really important to us and we feel so proud to have won this award based on exceptional guest feedback.

"I’m a people person and really enjoy meeting people from all walks of life. Our local community has also been so welcoming to everyone we’ve hosted and helped holidaymakers navigate the area. We’re looking forward to welcoming many more guests in the year ahead!”

After moving to the hamlet of Bleasby to take over the farmstead which had been in her husband’s family for generations, Kirsty Dring, age 45, decided to convert the farm’s old cart shed into a holiday home.

Inspired by the rural landscape and the shed’s original features, Kirsty added an open plan layout, as well as wet rooms, a kitchen dining space, and a courtyard for families to dine al fresco during the warmer months.

Little Owl’s name derives from the family of owls who live on the farmstead and during their stay, guests can spot a range of wildlife local to the area, including pheasants, hares, and partridges.

Kirsty Dring, owner of Little Owl, said: “Holiday letting has been a new adventure for our family and we’re so proud Little Owl has been named a Sykes Star.

"Our guest’s feedback is incredibly important to us and we’re constantly evolving the property and our approach to ensure we can give holidaymakers the best experience possible. We love sharing our little corner of Lincolnshire with others and hope to continue our holiday letting journey for a long time to come.”

After inheriting their father’s farm, Holly Tree Farm, sisters Gill Saywill and Di Burton were keen to convert its unused outbuildings to diversify the land.

Following the conversion of the barn into a home for Di, the sisters renovated the old dairy into a holiday let in 2018.

While retaining the original building’s character, they designed a new interior reflective of the farm’s countryside surroundings, adding a woodburning stove, walk-in shower, and courtyard, as well as a barbeque and garden furniture.

Gill Saywill, owner of The Dairy, said: “Holly Tree Farm is very special to us and holds so many fantastic memories for our family, so when the opportunity came to diversity the farmland, we knew adding a holiday home would be a great fit.

“It feels fantastic that we’ve been able to grow our own business after taking over the farm and we love welcoming guests and providing a personalised service. After being in our family for over 70 years, holiday letting has enabled us to give the farm a new lease of life.”

Lincolnshire locals, Phil and Jo Entwistle, age 50 and 49, were inspired to embark on their holiday letting journey following the pandemic.

Having enjoyed a 25-year career in the retail industry, Phil was made redundant just before the first lockdown and decided to go back to university to study property. After graduating with a master’s degree, he and Jo found Lake View Lodge and spent three months renovating it, opening it to holidaymakers in 2022.

Phil Entwistle, owner of Lake View Lodge, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been named a Sykes Star and it feels great to have our hard work and determination recognised by our guests.

