LNER and Visit Lincoln team up to offer day out

The Imp Trail. Photo: LNER/Charlotte Graham

Of 2,000 Britons polled for London North Eastern Railway (LNER), 77 per cent said they felt nostalgic for the day trips of their youth, with the excitement of getting up early to make the most of the day, and almost half (47 per cent) admitting we are desperate to get out to explore the UK again.

In fact, 71 per cent of those polled are now willing to consider travelling further afield for a day trip than had previously been in the past, in order to make the most of a day out seeing the sights.

The findings come as LNER launches a day trip experience, in partnership with Visit Lincoln, on Saturday July 3 to inspire travel-hungry Brits to discover Lincoln, one of the hidden gems along the East Coast route.

Customers taking the day trip will travel on the 08:06 LNER service from London King’s Cross arriving in the heart of Lincoln in less than two hours and returning on an LNER service of their choice later in the day.

As well as experiencing the comfort and speed of LNER’s new Azuma trains, customers will get the chance to explore Lincoln’s history and culture with its Cathedral and neighbouring Castle among the jewels in the crown.

The Lincoln Experience will also promote the area’s local producers and attractions and it coincides with launch of the renowned Lincoln Imp Trail, which takes visitors on a tour to find a series of imp statues on display.

Imps have become a legendary symbol for Lincoln with the mythical creatures found in many places across the city, including the stonework of the Cathedral.

Data from LNER shows a rise in journey searches in recent weeks following the reopening of attractions, restaurants and hotels.

Saturday is the most popular day for people looking to take same-day return journeys, with figures mostly double the day return search rate during the week. City destinations remain the firm favourites.

David Horne, LNER managing director said: “The LNER route offers so many destinations so we’re delighted to see people are looking further afield and are becoming more adventurous when it comes to days out.

“Of those who would be willing to travel further now than in the past, more than a third said it was down to better transport such as faster trains, while 54 per cent are keen to get out and travel to new places after being homebound for so long. We can offer both, with fantastic destinations from London to Scotland, as well as faster, more comfortable Azuma trains to get there.”

Cities such as Lincoln are where tourism is an integral part of the economy, worth £216m to the city and supporting thousands of jobs across the region.

Charlotte Goy, Chief Executive at Visit Lincoln said: “Lincoln is the ideal city break destination, for a day trip or short break. It’s one of England’s finest heritage cities.