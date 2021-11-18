Massive savings on fun activities in Lincolnshire this Black Friday

Skegness Pier is offering Black Friday deals as part of its ‘November Madness’ deals at the family-fun venue.

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture are cutting pounds off annual and six-month membership prices at four of their venues, but for one day only.

Full MV annual and six-month memberships are available at Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth; Horncastle and Fitness Suite; Skegness Pool and Fitness Suite and Station Sports Centre, Mablethorpe.

Facilities include:

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture are cuttingpounds off annual and six-month membership prices, but for one day only.

 Scores of classes, some on Meridian’s virtual fitness screen, and others led by some

of the best instructors in the area

 Fully equipped gyms with some of the best and varied equipment you will find in the

district with all members offered personal programmes, and guidance on their fitness

journeys;

 Swimming pools open all year round at Louth, Horncastle and Skegness with a family

pool at Louth;

 Saunas and steam rooms at Meridian Leisure Centre;

 A café at Meridian Leisure Centre and next to Skegness Pool and Fitness Suite.

The Black Friday deal on November 26 means you can join for less than 68p per day. For more information and Black Friday membership prices, call 01507 607650, email [email protected] or visit the website at https://magnavitae.org/black-friday-2021/Skegness Pier is offering Black Friday deals as part of its ‘November Madness’ deals at the family-fun venue.

Whether tackling the climbing walls at the state of the art, Clip ‘n Climb climbing centre, facing off with frenemies for a game of laser quest, taking to the lanes at the pier’s stylish 10-pin bowling area, or letting the little ones loose in Captain Kid’s, Skegness Pier is letting families spend quality time with each other for half-price.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Skegness Pier, said: “To thank all our customers for their continued support throughout the year, we’ve slashed our prices by a massive 50%.

“This mega deal is the perfect treat for all our guests, so we cannot wait to see them enjoying these super savings whilst having an amazing time at all our fun attractions”.

November Madness deals at Skegness Pier are:

Monday to Thursday, between 3pm – 9pm – 50% off Clip ‘n’ Climb, Captain Kids, 10-pin Bowling and Laser Quest