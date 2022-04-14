PICTURES: Audio Tales trail across East Lindsey helps you relax at Huttoft

Writers, actors, illustrators and musicians involved in the project gathered at Huttoft Car Terrace - one of 24 locations across East Lindsel - for the launch.

The trail across the fields, fens and forests of Lincolnshire, where visitors can discover QR codes and access inspired pieces of writing inspired by the location's rich past, present and future.

Sixty creatives have been involved in the project by Magna Vitae and supported by the Arts Council England.

Connecting with Nature at Huttoft was written by Letitia Cookson and is a mindfulness connection with the Lincolnshire Coast.

Chelsea Everett, SO Festival Project Producer, said she was excited to be at Huttoft Terrace for the launch.

"We have lots of the actors, writers and community group members here today," she said. "We have produces 24 pieces of audio from written work and the outcome is awesome.

"The QR codes are situated across the district in laces like Woodhall Spa, Louth, Chapel St Leonards, Spilsby and Skegness - all over - and you can scan them and listen to them on the website, where there is also a map.

"The recordings are not so much a guide as they are all different - at Huttoft it is a mindfulness activity, there are some that are narrative, others that are more historical, some poetry and even a spooky one."

After the cutting of the ribbon at the QR code near the information board at Huttoft Car Terrace, guests were able to visit The Vista at the Boatshed for refreshments. The official opening of the Boatshed is on Monday.

For more details and the map, visit www.audiotales.co.uk.

1. Audio Tales Trail The Audio Tails trail at Huttoft unlocks a mindfulness experience for you to enjoy relaxing on the beach. Photo: JPI Media

2. Audio Tales Trail Creatives at Huttoft for the launch of Audio Ttales. Pictured front from left are Tom Milner, sound engineer at Pump House recording studio, Louth, and Chelsey Everatt, producer. Photo: JPI Media

3. Audio Tales Trail Chelsey Everatt, producer of Audio Tales, cuts the ribbon. Photo: JPI Media

4. Audio Tales Trail The trail at Huttoft leads you close to the new Vista at the Boatshed cafe. Photo: JPI Media