PICTURES: Revellers have spooktacular time in Skegness and help RNLI

Many venues went to town with creepy decorations - and families were catered for with some more amazing creations by manager Steve Andrews at the Witches and Wizards event at the Hildreds Centre.

The weekend also raised more than £1,480 for the Skegness RNLI.

A spokesperson for the RNLI fundraising team commented: "Wow! Thank you, thank you, thank you! Our bucket collection at Hildreds Skegness raised the amazing total of £1480.40, with money still to come from the coin spinners.

"Huge thanks to Steve Andrews and his team at Hildreds for inviting us to have the collection. They are wonderful supporters of Skegness Lifeboats. Thank you also to the Fundraising team and the Crew for helping and there’s no doubt the yellows made a huge difference.

"Our biggest thank you goes to the lovely supporters who donated so generously.

"It was certainly a very productive six hours."

Here are some pictures from around town - be very afraid...

