This epic, playful world of colour and light promises to guarantee an amazing experience during the day and at sunset the fun will continue with stunning illumination.

Children will enter the playground through The Heart Line, a playful pathway that pulses with light, and discover six zones that celebrate positive play emotions – Joy, Calm, Excitement, Happiness, Surprise and Curiosity.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the various discovery zones, every child can experience height​ and children of all abilities will be able to play together.

The new Skypark playground is coming to Butlins in Easter 2023.

Epic climbing towers, thrilling tunnel slides and interactive play fill SKYPARK’s zones. At the heart of the playground is the Tower of Excitement, standing an incredible 14 meters tall, providing a panoramic sea-view and an illuminated 10-meter slide. SKYPARK will also be home to the UK’s longest seesaw at 24-meters-long, which lights up the more you play as a team.

With sensory surprises, interactive games and wheelchair-friendly equipment, everyone can be shoulder to shoulder in the heart of the action.

To ensure no child is left on the sideline, SKYPARK will feature a wheelchair-accessible trampoline and roundabout; basket and sit-up swings for support and sociability; sensory surprises through light, sound and colour; and wide, wheelchair-friendly walkways and ramps.

Alongside SKYPARK will be a new café and outdoor terrace, serving drinks and light snacks. The new playground and cafe will cost £2.5million and has been designed for tots to 12-year-olds, although everyone can get involved with plenty of family play options available.

Simon Cope, Commercial and Marketing Director at Butlin’s, said: “Our new SKYPARK is going to be incredible! It’s a fantastic addition to our Skegness resort and has been purpose-built with inclusion in mind. As the home of entertainment, we offer fun for the whole family, with so much included in the price.