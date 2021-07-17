Six live shows you can watch at Embassy Theatre in Skegness after Freedom Day

Janice Sutton Theatre Productions are back at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

THE DRIFTERS, FRIDAY JULY 23, 7.30PM

Following their phenomenally successful recent tour, which included dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall and arenas around the UK, The Drifters are back on tour with a brand-new show performing all their classic hits from the last six decades.

The legendary group have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, performed for the President of the United States and listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

A VISION OF ELVIS, SATURDAY, JULY 24, 7.30PM

He sings like Elvis, but most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis – his charisma, his gestures.

Performing to thousands of fans in major theatres, festivals and arenas worldwide and making history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the new Wembley Stadium to over 50,000 people, Rob Kingsley brings you a brand-new high octane show.

All costumes, instruments and stage set are authentically recreated to give the feel and energy of a live Elvis concert, which promises to be the ultimate experience for any Elvis fan.

MEGASLAM WRESTLING, JULY 28, AUGUST 11 & 25, 7.30PM

The stars of Megaslam are coming to Skegness this summer for a series of adrenaline fuelled, all-action events.

Taking place exclusively at the Embassy Theatre, giants from across the world of Wrestling will be battling it out to be crowned the champion! Get ready to witness jaw-dropping moves and full on family fun in this incredible family show.

Matches will include Heavyweight Challenge, Tag Team Thriller, Triple Threat Mayhem, Megaslam Championship and Royal Rumble. It’s lights, camera, action! Get those foam fingers ready and get ready for a full-on family escape at Megaslam Wrestling's Summer Showdown.

GOTTA SING, GOTTA DANCE, THURSDAYS FROM JULY 29, 7.30PM

Janice Sutton Theatre School Productions are back in business for their 2021 summer season at the Embassy Theatre. With 35 years of award- winning productions, it’s a Skegness holiday tradition not to be missed.

This year performers are bringing you a brand new unique theatre production that will be dazzling through a new musical decade.

A talented cast who have just Gotta Sing and Gotta Dance will be stepping out into the spotlight to bring you a Musical Theatre extravaganza.

In fabulous costumes, creative choreography and innovative lighting, you have to see it to believe it! It’s a jaw dropping show for the whole family, you couldn’t ask for any more, giving you a great theatre night out.

COMEDY HOTSPOT, FRIDAY JULY 30, 8.00PM

Comedy Hotspot is back in town!

Following hot on the heels of the June performance, Comedy Hotspot is back at the Embassy Theatre with four more top comic names.

Grab yourself a drink, sit down and prepare for a night of top comedy from Joe Rowntree, Dave Longley, Jack Carroll and Geoff Boyz.

All four performers have performed extensively throughout the country and we are looking forward to

BARRY STEELE STARS IN THE ROY ORBISON STORY, SATURDAY JULY 31, 7.30PM

The one and only Barry Steele is set to put the rock back into ‘The Big O’ as he takes to the stage to celebrate the musical legacy of The Big O and his friends in The Roy Orbison Story.

Backed by a sensational band, the production presents all the classic hits alongside original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison.

This top-class musical extravaganza also features a stunningly brilliant finale as the whole cast comes together as they follow ‘The Traveling Wilburys.’ With an 80’s vibe built-in; this show really does have something for everyone!