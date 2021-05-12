Skegness Pier to launch new play arena on reopening

Skegness Pier is under new management.

Families will get a first glimpse of a new children’s play arena, Hero Zone, when the pier re-opens on Saturday, May 22.

Hero Zone offers a fully immersive play arena, where children battle it out with other players as they shoot foam balls at one another.

It is designed to not only discover new ways to have fun, but also master key skills such as co-ordination and relationship building.

The new arena is aimed at children aged from two, all the way up to eight, and will allow the kids to be swept away in their own imaginations into a world of thrilling games, keeping them occupied whilst mum and dad relax and unwind with a coffee.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Mellors Group, said of the introduction of Hero Zone: “We are so excited to announce the opening of our new play arena for children at Skegness Pier. Hero Zone is yet another adrenaline-filled attraction that caters for the kids, something which we pride ourselves on at Mellors Group.

“Following a successful grand reopening of the Fantasy Island theme park on April 12th, we’re ready and eager to welcome back UK families to Skegness Pier once again from 17th May to enjoy both old and new attractions.”

Hero Zone isn’t the only new attraction being welcomed to the seaside venue this summer, as Skegness Pier has introduced a total of three new attractions. The unique attractions look after those of all ages, including the exhilarating Clip ‘n Climb climbing centre and the stylish seaside bar, Playa at the Pier.

The three new and exciting experiences are all set to open late May, and join a multitude of pre-existing attractions from bowling, to laser quest, to escape rooms, and bar areas. There is so much to do at Skegness Pier visitors will never want to leave!

Families can enjoy themselves knowing they are in safe hands, with all Skegness Pier attractions Covid safe with measure in place at every facility including cleaning and disinfecting, hand sanitizing stations, and staff PPE. Social distancing will be enforced through markings and signage and there will be reduced session sizes as well as contactless payments and pre-bookings being encouraged.