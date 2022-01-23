Skills courses to boost Lincolnshire’s coastal communities

The Coastal Communities programme is offering fully funded courses for individuals or businesses to help advance Greater Lincolnshire’s coastal workforce.

The Coastal Communities project, spearheaded by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP and delivered by Lincolnshire County Council, aims to enhance the thriving Lincolnshire coastline with a developing visitor economy founded on business growth and career opportunities for local people.

The fully funded courses cover a range of topics, from excellence in customer service, to hospitality and kitchen management, the sunflower lanyard scheme and caravan siting development.

The visitor economy sector is worth over £1.9bn per annum to Greater Lincolnshire’s economy and there is a vast choice of rewarding career opportunities on offer on the Lincolnshire coast.

Nicola Radford, Senior Commissioning Officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “What we have access to here is something that will undoubtedly benefit existing businesses and job seekers alike.

“So far, we have engaged with 370 learners in 75 qualifications through 50 different businesses. From coastal businesses such as Batemans Brewery and Butlins to Magna Vitae leisure hubs and Stagecoach transport, this funding is here to help you.

“We strongly encourage those wanting to advance their knowledge in visitor economy industries to take advantage of these courses as they provide integral transferrable skills and will allow businesses to benefit from free funding to support their recovery and growth.”

Clare Hughes, Employment and Skills Executive Manager at the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “Coastal employers previously told us that they could not access information about the training available in their area, so we have secured funding for the training courses and the skills portal to help employers see everything in one place.”