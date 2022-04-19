Stagecoach price review includes the popular Seasider buses.

The company which runs services across the East Midlands says the new range will make it easier for customers to be confident that they are always getting the best value and recognises people are looking for increased flexibility.

This is the first fares and tickets review in three years for Stagecoach East Midlands.

Singles will be as little as £1 across the region with customers paying no more than £4.50 for a journey.

Stagecoach says with only four different price bands for singles and returns, customers will get a much more consistent experience across services in the region.

Amongst other improvements for customers will be new flexible ticket options, including Flexi 5 and Flexi 10 bundles of DayRider tickets for those who now lead a more flexible lifestyle, giving customers 12 months to use them and saving up to 30% when compared to buying individually.

The company is also introducing an enhanced range of Young Persons Tickets for those aged 19 and under (previously up to age 16), so more young people can access discounted tickets, from new MegaRider tickets (saving 20% on adult MegaRiders), to new Day Out tickets for just £5.00.

Other changes include the reduction in price of the East Midlands Connect Day Out ticket, which is now £7.80, down from £9.30. So better value for rural based customers who travel further across the region.

The Family ticket, for two adults and three children, will be replaced with new Group tickets for five people from £12.00, offering a better value option for five adults travelling together.

The MegaRider ticket range will continue to offer great value for regular travel, providing a 45%* discount on weekly travel.

Dogs will now be able to travel for free on any of Stagecoach East Midlands buses. Well-behaved dogs can continue to travel at the bus driver’s discretion, and customers are encouraged to seat their dogs on the floor and not on seats.

Public transport will continue to play a key role in meeting the UK’s environmental targets, and the Government has committed to a green recovery from the pandemic and following COP26. Stagecoach will be supporting this through the introduction of simpler, more consistent fares, easier to understand ticket types and, through the use of technology, is delivering new and more flexible products to welcome people back to bus.

Matthew Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands said: “Stagecoach is a business well known for innovation and we are introducing new

ticket types to simplify our bus fares and ensure that bus travel is convenient, affordable and straight-forward whilst still offering great value for money.

“The introduction of a wider range of tickets for young people is focused on enabling them to better access more affordable transport.

“Following the pandemic, with the focus on a more flexible lifestyle, our new Flexi tickets enable people to travel on a great value ticket at times that suit them.

“Improving the range of our tickets available for purchase both online and through our app means we are well placed to welcome customers on to our services and play a key role in rebuilding the economy and reconnecting our communities in a sustainable way.”