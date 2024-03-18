Sutton on Sea named in Sunday Times’s Best Places to Live guide

Sutton on Sea has been named among the best places to live in the Midlands in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

In the citation by the national broadsheet, Sutton on Sea was praised for its “unspoilt stretch of sea and sand dunes with just enough happening all year round” describing the town as an “unpretentious, livable town full of beach huts and bygone charms”.

"It has one of the only blue flag beaches in the region, and a planned culture hub in a 1950s building will liven up the arts scene,” the guide added.

The chairman of Sutton on Sea & Trusthorpe Carnival, Stuart Martin, said: "What's so wonderful about living in Sutton On Sea not just that we have a small village by the sea with blue flag beaches with just the right shops without the need to leave the village, but the best thing of all is the fantastic community mostly born in other towns and cities throughout the UK coming on holiday originally, and finally decided they wanted to stay.

Sutton on Sea's Blue Flag beach.

"We have social clubs for every day of the week, from dancing to gardening, you name it – we have it run by locals for locals through out the year.

"There are plenty of events that are going on including our own carnival, and Fantasy Island and Skegness and Mablethorpe are not too far away, if you feel the need for something bigger.

“If you think you can come here to retire think again there's always some form of committee that will that will need you're help and before you know it you've volunteered and you end up chairman.

“And for those reasons for me that's why I love living in Sutton On Sea.”

Sutton on Sea.

Coun Steve Kirk, East Lindsey District Council portfolio holder for coastal economy, said that it was “fantastic” to see Sutton-on-Sea rightly recognised nationally as one of the best places to live:

“With its beautiful blue flag beach and excellent local community activities and businesses helping create a wonderful place to visit or call home...I hope this deserved accolade will help to put it on the map and encourage more people to come and enjoy East Lindsey’s unique part of the country’s coastline,” he said.

“This is an exciting time for the village with the long-awaited new Colonnade due to be completed next year and new creative funding, events and support coming in from the Arts Council’s NPO programme. I hope it will continue to be loved by its residents and visitors alike for many years to come.”

​The news was also met with positive comments on social media.

Sutton on Sea's "unpretentious, livable town full of beach huts and bygone charms" was among the reasons why it was named in the list.

Jam Ward said: “It's easy to see why it's been named among the best to live!

“A real sense of community there, beautiful landscape, independent shops and stores, and well maintained.”

"It is the quintessential, English village by the sea. Heaven. No amusement arcades, no fairs, just good, clean fun,” Richard Shepherd added.

“Proud to live here and privileged its quiet traditional village seaside town and other than the new work taking place on the centre of this place (new events and sea view cafe) its perfect,” Lorraine Dawn Reynolds also said.