Top 5 holiday providers in East Midlands - and three are in Lincolnshire

Jockhedge Touring Park in Burgh Le Marsh has been named by VisitEngland as one of 100 winners in the 2022 ROSE Award.

The ROSE Awards recognises the accommodation providers across England who provide visitors with the warmest of welcomes. They celebrate the establishments, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation, where the owners, management and employees provide outstanding experiences for their customers.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long Acres Touring Park in Boston and the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa are also amongst the East Midlands winners.

Luxury cottages at Jockhedge Touring Park in Burgh Le Marsh

The awards are now in their sixth year after being paused in 2020 and 2021.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

“It is great to see the ROSE Awards back as we celebrate and congratulate accommodation businesses across England excelling at customer service and creating stand-out experiences that keep visitors coming back time-after-time.

"The awards are also a wonderful showcase of the sheer scale of outstanding accommodation across England with visitors truly spoilt for choice. From stunning estates with camping on their doorstep to quintessentially English pubs with cosy rooms, from charming B&Bs and self-catering cottages in glorious locations to quirky beach huts in picture-perfect seaside towns, there is a stay to suit all tastes and requirements.”

The Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa.

The ROSE Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors.

Recipients of the awards include all types of accommodation from Bed & Breakfasts (B&B)/guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, campsites, glamping sites and hostels and cover a range of ratings from three to five stars, as well as accredited properties.

ROSE Award recipients can advertise their accolade as long as they remain within the VisitEngland quality scheme.

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2022 were presented at an afternoon tea event on Thursday at the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa.

Tourism is one of England’s largest industries, employing about 2.6 million people and, in 2019, generating £76 billion in visitor spending.