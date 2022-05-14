This could especially affect motorists over the weekend.
Temporary traffic management has been put in place on the road at the lay-by in Burgh Le Marsh. This will remain whilst the resurfacing takes place.
Richard Fenwick, head of highways asset and local management services said: “It is unfortunate that these urgent works will have to take place during part of the weekend, and we will do everything possible to keep any disruption to a minimum.
“It’s not an ideal situation but we would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst these works are happening. We will ensure that the work is carried out as quickly as possible.”
For the latest information on road closures and works happening on the road network across Lincolnshire in live timing as it’s happening, visit the Lincolnshire County Council www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.