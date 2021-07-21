VIDEO: Summer panto magic opens at Big Top near Skegness

It will be 'One Fine Day' when Gary Starr Pantomimes launches the first show - Wizard the Oz - the Panto - on Thursday.
The panto based on the original Wizard of Oz book Frank Baum features all the much-loved characters along with panto fun and plenty of music to sing along to.
Then at the weekend the audiences have a second panto to enjoy - Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
The big top is situated at the roundabout at Burgh le Marsh. Full details in our video and next week's edition of the Skegness Standard newspaper.
To book visit http://www.garystarrpantomimes.co.uk/bigtop/Tickets are also available at the booking office at the Big Top.