VIDEO: Summer panto magic opens at Big Top near Skegness

It will be 'One Fine Day' when Gary Starr Pantomimes launches the first show - Wizard the Oz - the Panto - on Thursday.

The panto based on the original Wizard of Oz book Frank Baum features all the much-loved characters along with panto fun and plenty of music to sing along to.

Then at the weekend the audiences have a second panto to enjoy - Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

The cast of Wizard of Oz - the Panto.

The big top is situated at the roundabout at Burgh le Marsh. Full details in our video and next week's edition of the Skegness Standard newspaper.