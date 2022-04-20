Vintage festival brings touch of nostalgia to coast

The third Vintage-On-Sea Festival Weekend is being hosted Visit Lincs Coast BID in Sutton On Sea in June.Celebrating all things “Vintage” the weekend will bring a variety of music and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.This wonderful event attracts visitors from all over the country with its array of live music, dance, re-Enactments, classic vehicles, street theatre, children’s entertainment and traditional fairground.There will also be a vintage market, selling a selection of food, plants, and homemade crafts, gins and jewelry.Visit Lincs Coast will be running a “Best Dressed Shop” competition and encourages everyone to get into the spirit of the event and hit the high street dressed up in their favourite vintage attire.Enetertainment from the 50’s and 60’s entertainment will continue late into the evening at the Bacchus Hotel and the Beach Bar with a great line up of live vintage music.Gareth Laking, Events Co-ordinator at Visit Lincs Coast says “Now in its third year, the Vintage on Sea event celebrates a bygone era in which some generations regard, as Churchill says, ‘their finest hour’.