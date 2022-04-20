Vintage festival brings touch of nostalgia to coast

The third Vintage-On-Sea Festival Weekend is being hosted Visit Lincs Coast BID in Sutton On Sea in June.Celebrating all things “Vintage” the weekend will bring a variety of music and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.This wonderful event attracts visitors from all over the country with its array of live music, dance, re-Enactments, classic vehicles, street theatre, children’s entertainment and traditional fairground.There will also be a vintage market, selling a selection of food, plants, and homemade crafts, gins and jewelry.Visit Lincs Coast will be running a “Best Dressed Shop” competition and encourages everyone to get into the spirit of the event and hit the high street dressed up in their favourite vintage attire.Enetertainment from the 50’s and 60’s entertainment will continue late into the evening at the Bacchus Hotel and the Beach Bar with a great line up of live vintage music.Gareth Laking, Events Co-ordinator at Visit Lincs Coast says “Now in its third year, the Vintage on Sea event celebrates a bygone era in which some generations regard, as Churchill says, ‘their finest hour’.
"It’s a fantastic event that sees the High Street in Sutton on sea roll back the years.”
The festival takes place in June 11-12. Other events supported by Visit Lincs Coast include:
April 23 – Big Local CCC Easter Extraveganza Mablethorpe High StreetApril 29 - May 2 Skegness Scooter Rally SkegnessMay 6-8 – Mablethorpe Continental Market Mablethorpe High StreetJune 4 – Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations with tributes to Great British Bands SkegnessJune 4 – Queens Platinum Jubilee Celebrations with tributes to Great British Bands MablethorpeJune 5 – Brass Bands on the Bandstand in SkegnessJune 17-19 – MABOP MablethorpeJune 19-24 – Skegness Over 55 Bowls Tournament Skegness North Greens (Behind The Suncastle)June 24-28 – Beach Fest, SkegnessJuly 16 – Anderby Rocks, Anderby CreekJuly 15-17 – Skegness Reggae & Ska Weekender SkegnessJuly 20 – Mablethorpe Bike Night MablethorpeJuly 30 – Mablethorpe Illuminations Day MablethorpeJuly 31 – Sutton on Sea Carnival Parade, Sutton on SeaAugust 6-7 – Chapel St Leonards, Carnival, Chapel St LeonardsAugust 7 Poppies on the Prom Mablethorpe Promenade14th August – Skegness Carnival SkegnessAugust 17 – Skegness 999 Day SkegnessAugust 20-27 – Skegness EBF National Championships Skegness North Greens (Behind The Suncastle)August 24 – Furlongs Festival, Sutton On SeaAugust 24 – Sutton on Sea Bike Night Sutton on SeaAugust 27-28 – August Chapel St Leonards Summer Fair and Music Festival, Chapel St LeonardsSeptember 1 – 4 -Skegness Continental Market, SkegnessSeptember 3 – Wainfleet Bike Night, Wainfleet September10, 11, 17 – Mablethorpe Carnival, MablethorpeSeptember 24 – Skegness Goldwing Light Parade, SkegnessNovember 5-6 – Skegness AMCA Beach Race, SkegnessNovember 26-27 – Skegness Christmas Event Lumley Road, SkegnessFor more information about the event, please contact Visit Lincs Coast DBID on 01754 611845 or [email protected]