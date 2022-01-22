Win ticket to fun by naming the new member of the Stagecoach Seasider bus gang

A competition has been launched to name the new Stagecoach Seasider bus.

‘Name a Seasider’ competition invites applicants to enter their seaside-themed name idea for the latest Seasider bus for a chance to win an invite to the launch event this Spring.

The winner will also receive free tickets for a family of four to Skegness’s popular amusement park, Fantasy Island, and travel to Skegness for the launch event.

During the launch event, Stagecoach East Midlands will be introducing the new Seasider bus and releasing the latest Seasider book, featuring the new character.

Money raised through sales of the book will go towards the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity.

Other books in the Seasiders series include Salty Gets Stranded Out At Sea, Rocky the Seasider Saves Teddy’s Holiday, Sandy’s Friend Fergie Gets Stuck on the Beach, The Seasiders Save Christmas, Candy the Seasider Finds the Lost Voice and Sprinty has a ‘Mooooving’ Day.

The new Seasider bus will join characters Rocky, Sandy, Shelly, Candy, Pierre, Salty, Sunny, Teddy, Milly, Rolly and Sweetie, bringing the family of buses up to 12.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “The Seasiders are a fantastic and fun part of our fleet, and are very popular with children and families in Skegness.

“As Rocky, Sandy, Sweetie and the rest of the gang hit the roads again in Spring 2022, we are delighted to introduce a new character to the Seasider family this year and look forward to seeing the name suggestions and meeting the competition winner at the launch event.

“We look forward to seeing the Seasiders out and about once again, offering visitors and local residents a fun way of getting around Skegness this Summer.”

Running throughout the holiday season from March until October, the vibrant Skegness Seasider character buses have become an attraction in their own right, providing passengers, residents and holiday-makers alike, with a fun way to explore the town and coast, by hopping on and off the bus between resorts and attractions.

Family day riders (valid for 2 adults and 3 children) are just £12 for all day travel. For regular bus users, the £16 Megarider ticket offers unlimited travel on all Stagecoach buses in Skegness for one week.

To enter the competition, which closes at midnight on the 31st January 2022, please visit: