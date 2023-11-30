Completion of Government-backed network connects rural Lincolnshire locations to superfast broadband

Fast and reliable broadband is now available to more than 8,000 premises across Lincolnshire following the completion of Government-backed project to install superfast broadband in remote parts of the county.

Quickline CEO Sean Royce at Barnetby Le Wold in Lincolnshire. Photo: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd

The contract was awarded through the Government’s Building Digital UK programme to specialist rural internet provider Quickline Communications in September 2020 to provide 7,969 premises with access to broadband speeds of at least 100Mbps.

As of the end of October 2023, a total of 8,100 homes and businesses in very hard to reach locations across Lincolnshire had been hooked up.

The programme has been delivered using Quickline’s innovative hybrid network, combining full fibre and ‘next generation’ fixed wireless broadband that enables even the hardest to reach places to be connected.

Representatives from Lincolnshire County Council have seen how both Quickline’s full fibre network and their latest fixed wireless 5G technology can improve broadband connectivity for Lincolnshire residents living in remotely rural locations and are delighted with the successful deployment of the contract.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for IT at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s great news that the Lincolnshire Superfast Broadband Build by Quickline Communications is complete and has given some 8,000 rural homes high connectivity speeds.

“By giving digital access to very hard to reach locations, this project is a good example of our continuing desire for better broadband connectivity to all areas of the country.”

Quickline has already completed similar BDUK-backed build programmes in West Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and earlier this year demonstrated its commitment to best build practices by being the first telecommunications company to sign-up to the Lincolnshire Street Works Charter.

The charter, introduced by the council to limit disruption to the county’s road users, aligns with Quickline’s mission to ensure the highest quality practices are always adopted.

Sean Royce, Quickline Chief Executive Officer, said: “Working in collaboration with Lincolnshire County Council and engaging with communities are key drivers to help us deliver a faster and more connected tomorrow.

“Poor broadband connectivity is a real issue in parts of Lincolnshire, particularly in the deeply rural communities.

