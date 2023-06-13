South Rauceby has been given the green light for the Rural Gigabit Scheme for fast speeds and better internet broadband connectivity.

South Rauceby

The village near Sleaford has successfully qualified for an upgrade to full fibre broadband as part of the Government’s Rural Gigabit Voucher Scheme.

The news means that residents and businesses in around 220 premises will see their digital service boosted to a massive gigabit capability by the end of 2023.

Work will be carried out by BT Openreach and is planned to be completed by the end of the year. Both Lincolnshire County Council and Openreach have worked closely with community leaders to get this scheme agreed and make a huge change to the area’s digital capability.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive member for Lincolnshire County Council said: “We are delighted that the residents and businesses of South Rauceby will shortly be able to access gigabit capable broadband.

“Bringing this scheme to fruition is a direct result of the hard work and enthusiasm of the community leads who spent a highly significant amount of their own time working with residents and businesses. Through everyone’s efforts we were able to get the required number of voucher signatories to get the scheme off the ground.“LCC and Openreach have collaborated closely with the community and this scheme is something that we would encourage others to consider in the future when it becomes available.”