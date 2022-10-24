ipads loaned to over 60s to get to grips with technology

NKDC is offering ipads to over 60s.

If you are older and struggle with technology but would you like to try browsing the internet, shopping online and keeping in touch with family and friends by video calls or email, a free scheme is being offered in partnership with Lincolnshire Community Health Service and North Kesteven District Council.

The stock of iPads can be loaned out to older residents for up to six weeks along with one-to-one support provided by a specially-trained digital coach.

You need to be aged over 60 and have little or no experience with computers, smart phones, or other digital devices or you might just be a little rusty and need a refresher.

You will ideally need to be willing to attend one of the digital hubs that are run by the district council every week, where you will be provided with further support in a relaxed setting and meet others also learning more about devices.

The digital hubs are held weekly in Heckington, Metheringham, Osbournby, Ruskington, Sleaford and Waddington. If you are unable to attend a digital Hub, support could be provided in your home subject to availability.

At the end of the six-week loan period, you will be signposted and supported to buy your own device or directed to another partner organisation who could provide access to a free device.

North Kesteven District Council executive councillor for Corporate and Community Services, Coun Sally Tarry, said evidence shows those aged over 60 may potentially suffer more from social isolation and a negative impact on health.

“Being able to borrow an iPad and have expert support will provide a great introduction for those who want to embrace more technology but may not have had the opportunity before to explore it fully. It will also, hopefully, help to ensure that they are less at risk of isolation in future.”

