Lincolnshire Police offer drone pilot safety training for enthusiasts

A Lincolnshire Police drone.

The force’s Chief Drone Pilot is inviting drone enthusiasts to an event on Sunday September 25, at Police Headquarters, Nettleham.

You will be joined by industry experts to share their knowledge and expertise. Areas covered at the event will include drone legislation, understanding airspace restrictions, and the safe sharing of airspace with all aircraft.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drone team will also give an insight into the use of police drones.

The event starts at 10am. As numbers are limited, only people registered online will be able to attend.

The event is free and open to anyone, especially people who have or are thinking of buying a drone. Follow the link to book your place Lincs Police Drone Event