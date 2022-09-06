Lincolnshire Police offer drone pilot safety training for enthusiasts
Enthusiasts wanting to learn more about how to safely handle their drone can sign up to an education event being laid on by Lincolnshire Police.
The force’s Chief Drone Pilot is inviting drone enthusiasts to an event on Sunday September 25, at Police Headquarters, Nettleham.
You will be joined by industry experts to share their knowledge and expertise. Areas covered at the event will include drone legislation, understanding airspace restrictions, and the safe sharing of airspace with all aircraft.
The drone team will also give an insight into the use of police drones.
The event starts at 10am. As numbers are limited, only people registered online will be able to attend.
The event is free and open to anyone, especially people who have or are thinking of buying a drone. Follow the link to book your place Lincs Police Drone Event
The force hopes to run some more days across the county for those who cannot attend.