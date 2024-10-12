North Kesteven residents offered support with going digital during Get Online Week

Help is at hand during the digital hub in Ruskington.

North Kesteven District Council’s Digital Hubs team is organising special events to help people benefit from going digital and making use of modern technology in partnership with Voluntary Centre Services (VCS).

Learning to access information and services available safely online is hugely important, not only in increasing convenience but also in connecting with family, friends and community and even boosting your business.

The events coincide with the national Get Online Week programme run by the Good Things Foundation. At each event there will be tailored support depending on the questions and concerns raised by attendees, along with games and prizes, advice on scams and fraud, and information about the regular NKDC Digital Hubs programme.

Statistics from the Good Things Foundation show that 8.5million people lack digital skills, with 7.5m people of working age lacking digital skills for work.

Councillor Sally Tarry, Executive Board Member for Corporate and Community Services said: “Getting online is so vital these days that it’s almost taken for granted, but 21 per cent of people feel left behind by technology. Despite how smartphones and tablets have become commonplace many people could still be benefitting more from technology.

“We’re delighted to be working with VCS and attending some of their existing regular events during Get Online Week to help spread the word about the benefits of using the internet as well as hopefully dispelling some myths and helping overcoming barriers.

“It’s particularly exciting that we’re going to be at The Jolly Scotchman pub at Holdingham, with a particular focus on how small businesses and tradespeople can make use of digital tech to help their business run more smoothly and efficiently, and help attract new customers.

“It was noted through partnership working between the VCS and The Jolly Scotchman Pub that there were some regulars who’d expressed an interest in how they could get more out of online services to benefit their business. VCS reached out to us and we’re looking forward to seeing how we can help.”

Get Online Week starts on Monday October 14 and runs all week. The events supported by NKDC are:

- Tuesday 15 October, 10am - 12pm at the Whyche Community Cuppa, Billinghay (Community Room, The Whyche, Billinghay).

- Thursday 17 October, 10am - 12pm at Meadow Community Centre (SLC, 19 Westgate, Ruskington).

- Friday 18 October, 10.30am - 12pm at Ruskington Methodist Church Warm Space (Chapel Street, Ruskington).

- Friday 18 October, 1pm - 3pm at The Jolly Scotchman, Holdingham (Lincoln Road, Holdingham, Sleaford).

More generally, weekly Digital Hubs – in Sleaford, Osbournby, Metheringham.

Heckington, Ruskington and Waddington hubs are offered by North Kesteven District Council to support people through familiarisation with digital devices and practices in order that they can better navigate an increasingly digital and online environment for daily activities such as shopping, paying bills and connecting with friends, family and organisations, and to take advantage of the opportunities and benefits such technologies represent.

For more information on the Digital Hubs and these sessions visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/digitalhubs, or contact co-ordinator Rachael Gordon, on 01529 414155 or email [email protected]

For more information about Get Online Week visit www.goodthingsfoundation.org/discover/get-online-week