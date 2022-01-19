Jo West joined Tattershall Slimming World group and dropped from a size 18 to size 10. EMN-220113-120554001

Jo West joined her local Slimming World group in Tattershall in January 2019 and dropped from a size 18 to size 10, losing 38kg (six stone) altogether.

Now, she has trained as a consultant for Slimming World and will be taking over the group that helped her so much on Wednesday (January 26).

The latest government figures reveal that 65 per cent of the Lincolnshire’s population is now overweight or obese, and Jo says her new role has never been more important.

Jo says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing six stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.”

Jo said that the moment when she decided to change her lifestyle came when on a flight back from Jamaica, the seat and belt felt tight and uncomfortable the whole way home and she decided to try Slimming World - and stick to it.

She said: “I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car.”

She also said that she wouldn’t have reached her target without the support of the group and promised to be there to support every one of her members every step of the way.