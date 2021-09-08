Community rail groups along Nottingham to Skegness Poacher line shortlisted in industry awards

In 2020, Skegness won first place in the Photo Competition - Best ‘Community Rail in Action’ Image with 'Age is just a number'.

The Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) has been shortlisted in several categories in the annual Community Rail Awards.

Projects along the Poacher line, which runs from Nottingham to Skegness, hoping to win a gong include the allotment at Sleaford station and the Community Vegetable Patch at Radcliffe station.

The partnership has also had one of their photographs entered into the Photo Competition; the winning entry will be decided by a public vote.

The community allotment at Sleaford Railway Station.

In 2020, Skegness won first place in the Photo Competition - Best ‘Community Rail in Action’ Image with the Kaye Robinson and Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership entry 'Age is just a number'

Jo Andrews, Community Rail Officer for the Poacher Line said:

"I am delighted the hard work of the partnership has once again been recognised by the industry, especially welcome after a challenging couple of years.

"We are looking forward to being able to celebrate the achievements of the partnership with our friends and colleagues in Southampton in December.

"Thank you to all of our supporters and volunteers and don't forget to vote for us in the photo competition."

Kaye Robinson, Community Ambassador for East Midlands Railway further commented: "It is amazing to see the hard work and fantastic projects completed by the Poacher Line CRP being recognised at these national awards.

"The fact that all these schemes have been completed during a worldwide pandemic shows how important the CRPs are in their local communities.

"The projects shortlisted in these awards have transformed areas of our stations for the better and we wish the Poacher Line and partners the best of luck for the awards evening".