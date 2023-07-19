Extensive repair works to bridge in Boston village to close road for five weeks

Work on Stickney’s Dog and Duck Bridge in Horbling Lane is set to begin next week.

Stickney's Dog and Duck Bridge, Horbling Lane. Image: Google maps

A full road closure will be in place for the works, which begin on Monday, July 24, and last for five weeks, subject to suitable weather.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “It is terrific news that we can carry out these works on the Dog and Duck bridge. What we are doing is needed to fix a sub-surface leak through the bridge joints.

“Whilst we are carrying out that leak fix, our expert team will also carry out the re-waterproofing, replacement of the joints, resurfacing and other minor maintenance of the bridge.

“Carrying out these works will give the structure many years of service to come.”

The diversion route will be via: A16 to Sibsey, to Station Road, Sibsey to B1184 to A52 Friskney to Eau dyke Road to Fen Bank and vice versa.

Coun Davies added: "These essential works will cost around £85,000 to complete and need to be done as preventative measures.

"With safety of the works crew and road users absolutely paramount, we can’t have the bridge in use during these works. A diversion route will be in place and there will be no pedestrian route across the bridge itself, either.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum, and we will complete the works as soon as possible.