Lincolnshire drivers recognised for driving excellence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Driver safety specialists GreenRoad monitor the performance of drivers across Stagecoach East and award a ‘Fleet Elite’ status to drivers who demonstrate sustained driving excellence as evidenced by outstanding safety scores and displaying true mastery of the driving profession.

The aim is to inspire a continued focus on road safety and offer a source of pride for drivers who help improve passenger and driver safety, reduce risk and save lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 57 local drivers have reached ‘Master’ Fleet Elite status for having maintained the highest standards of safe and fuel-efficient driving for four years; a further 12 achieved Gold status for maintaining the highest standards for 3 years; meanwhile, 26 achieved Silver status and 62 Green.

Ross Barton

Ross Barton, Operations Director of Stagecoach East, said: “The safety of our staff and passengers is our number one priority so I am extremely proud that such a huge number of our drivers have been recognised for their driving excellence.

“Being part of the GreenRoad Fleet Elite is a prestigious award for all bus drivers so a massive congratulations to all 157 drivers. What a fantastic achievement!”

The news comes just days after 4 Stagecoach East colleagues were shortlisted as Finalists at the annual Stagecoach Excellence Awards. Lisa Lowther, a driver at Fenstanton Depot has been shortlisted for the Lifetime Achievement Category; and Project Data Analyst, Ross Barnes has been shortlisted for the Outstanding Innovation Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement