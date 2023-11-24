The council suggests people just need to get used to it.

The Marsh Lane roundabout works in progress, pictured back in July. Image: Google

Motorists have expressed confusion and concern over the new layout of a busy A16 roundabout in Boston.

As reported on Monday, Lincolnshire County Council announced that the six-month project to “improve safety and traffic congestion” at the Marsh Lane roundabout had been finally completed.

The works included adding an additional northbound lane and a dedicated left-turn lane for those travelling south from Marsh Lane onto the A16.

An aerial picture of the newly-completed Marsh Lane roundabout in Boston.

However, locals were quick to give their verdict on the new roundabout.

Criticism of the layout included concerns over drivers now needing to indicate to be let into the new left-hand lane when heading into Boston from Marsh Lane, and others saying they feel it has made no difference to the congestion.

A few pointed out an error in the road markings on the southern approach, which added to the confusion for some.

Amid the usual calls for a bypass, there were more than 300 comments on the matter posted to our Facebook page.

One wrote: "I wonder how many accidents will happen with the left-hand inside lane coming from Kirton [the south] because it doesn't have to give way at the roundabout and continues straight on through - so if you want to be in the left-hand lane you have to hope someone lets you in."

Martin Hilton posted: “Biggest waste of money - this morning was a total farce… I even got cut up by a driving instructor.”

Jackie Hoyle said: “It definitely made no difference this morning as it bottlenecks at the ATS roundabout, so nothing gained.”

John Humphries added: “This roundabout was not the problem. I don’t think people have realised that Boston is the link for the east coast, and during summer everyone goes through it from the west to get to the east coast. That alone deserves a ring road.”

However, Martin Johnson commented: “We used the new slip road yesterday for the first time, it was handy being able to drive straight over, rather than stopping at the roundabout. But then there was a lady that then cut me up thinking my lane was hers for some reason. I almost lost the front of my car.”

Another retorted: “The amount of people finding new lanes confusing is shocking, should get their driver's licence taken away."

Responding to the concerns, Sam Edwards, head of highways infrastructure, told us: “We’re aware of some of the teething problems people are encountering with the new roundabout, but this is normal when major changes are made to the road network. Understanding and utilising the new lanes we’ve built, like any change in habit or routine, will soon become familiar to drivers and we expect this to improve once people have gotten more acquainted with the new design.”

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Getting used to major changes to the roads you drive on most often can sometimes be daunting and confusing, but we expect people will soon have no issue using the roundabout once they’ve had more time to drive on it.”

Regarding concerns about motorists now needing to merge with the left-hand lane when heading into Boston from Marsh Lane, Sam Edwards added: “The addition of the new northbound lane allows people to travel more easily around the roundabout, particularly towards Boston town centre to the north and Marsh Lane to the east. However, this means people will now need to merge when heading towards Boston from Marsh Lane.

“Similar to many other roundabouts around the county and country, drivers already in the new northbound lane will need to allow others to merge during peak times. Unfortunately, this isn’t something we can control.”

Several motorists spotted incorrect road markings on the southern approach, indicating the wrong lane to get into.

Joo Sanders commented: “Came down today and got in right lane to go straight on then realised it was right turn only so had to swop. Totally confused”

Kimmy Ann added: “It's the first time I have nearly had an accident at that roundabout. I thought it was me just not reading the road signs right, then spoke to a friend who did the same.”

This was reported to the council, who were quick to fix the incorrect markings.

A spokesperson told us: “The road marking error was identified on the southside of the roundabout shortly after opening it. However, this was rectified within days and is no longer an issue.”

The roundabout works form part of an estimated £5.7 million scheme to improve travel in Boston. This includes the Boston Active Travel project – to improve travel for cyclists and pedestrians.