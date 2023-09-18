Travel disruption expected in Lincolnshire from Friday as Network Rail 'improvement' works begin

There will be road closures in some areas as works are carried out on two level crossings.

Network Rail will be completing track renewal works in the Boston area from Friday, September 22.

Disruption is expected ​to rail travel in Boston, Skegness and Sleaford from this week as Network Rail completes work to renew track and level crossing infrastructure.

Network Rail says the works are designed to “improve reliability for passengers’ journeys”.​

From Friday, September 22, engineers will be working next to Hubberts Bridge level crossing and station, and Boston West level crossing on the A52, Sleaford Road.

Train services between Nottingham and Skegness will be disrupted during the work, with buses replacing trains along part of the route, and there will be road closures affecting road users at the two crossings.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Track renewal work at Hubberts Bridge will see the station close from Friday night to Monday morning, but overnight follow up work to the level crossing will continue until September 28. As a result, from 10pm on Friday, to 6.30am on Thursday, September 28, Hubberts Bridge Road at its junction with the A1121 will be closed to all vehicular traffic. Pedestrians will not be able to use the crossing over the weekend, but foot access will be reinstated from Monday, September 25. Signed diversion routes will be in place to all traffic.

“Meanwhile, vital track and level crossing renewal work will also be taking place in Boston, at Boston West level crossing, just south of the town’s station. The track will be replaced along with the deck of the level crossing, before being retarmacked and road markings being repainted. This will mean a smoother surface for road users and improved safety with clearer road markings.”

During the work, a continuous closure will be in place of the A52 Sleaford Road over the level crossing for vehicles and pedestrians. The road will be closed from 9.30pm on Friday, to 7am the following Monday. An overnight closure from 9.30pm to 6am Monday into Tuesday (September 25-26) will also be in place to allow for road markings to be repainted. During the closure, access to the station and the pedestrian footbridge over the railway line will be unaffected and a signed traffic diversion will be in place.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) will be operating a rail replacement bus service between Sleaford and Skegness on the weekend of September 23-24. Buses will stop at intermediate stations Heckington, Boston, and Wainfleet before a return to train services from the morning of Monday 25 September.

Steve Hopkinson, Operations Director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “The work at Hubberts Bridge and Boston will see decades-old track being replaced to improve reliability for our passengers travelling between Nottingham and Skegness.

“We appreciate that the work will cause some disruption and extended journey times for both rail passengers and motorists, and we’d like to thank them in advance for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.”

Emma Davis, Head of Customer Experience at EMR said: “We are asking any customers planning to travel to or from Skegness on 23 and 24 September to allow plenty of time to complete their journey.

“There will be rail replacement buses in place between Sleaford and Skegness whilst Network Rail carry out track renewal works at Hubberts Bridge and Boston.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst the engineering work is taking place.”