One car ended up going through a fence and narrowly hitting a house.

A Lincolnshire resident has described the ‘scary’ moment a tractor ploughed into cars outside her home near Boston – one of which was pushed up to her front door.

Vanessa Penniston, 52, was at home with a friend in Amber Hill when a tractor collided with their two parked cars.

"It was just after 8pm and I was in my conservatory with a friend playing a game when we heard a big crash,” Vanessa explained.

A still image from the CCTV footage of the collision.

"It was scary. We ran out and saw my car had come through my 100 year-old metal fencing and ended up outside my kitchen window and front door.

"It was carnage and I was hysterical when I saw it all, there was glass all over the road.

“If it had been a wooden fence I expect my car would have gone through my house.”The tractor hit Vanessa’s friend’s car first – a black Ford Fiesta, before colliding with her silver Suzuki.

The CCTV footage from Vanessa’s house shows the tractor, with a plough at the back, driving past the parked cars in the lane, as the plough section smashes into the vehicles.

Damage to the two cars.

Vanessa said both cars have been ‘written off’ due to the extensive damage caused.

The incident happened at Sutterton Drove in the village, on Sunday evening.

The police were called after the tractor driver had stopped to exchange insurance details.

Vanessa, who works as a cleaner, said she was unable to get to work for two days as a result of the incident.

The damage to the front fencing.

"I have thought about this a lot and it makes me worry what might have happened if one of us was in our cars at the time,” adds Vanessa.

“It’s left me feeling very anxious every time I hear a tractor go past, especially as I live on my own.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a call at 8.25pm on Sunday, 8 October, reporting a collision in Sutterton Drove, Amber Hill.

"It involved a blue New Holland tractor and two cars: a black Ford Fiesta and a silver Suzuki Grand Vitara. Both cars suffered damage, as did a fence.”