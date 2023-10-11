Some travel disruption is expected for four weeks

An aerial shot of the A16 Marsh Lane roundabout.

A series of road closures will be in place as part of the ongoing ‘Levelling Up’ improvement works taking place on the A16 in Boston near Marsh Lane roundabout.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We’re now at the stage where the team is ready to start laying the final layer of road surfacing on the A16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There will inevitably be some disruption during this phase of working, but we’ll be working as efficiently as possible to ensure the closures aren’t in place any longer than they need to be.

“We’re getting ever closer to having our Marsh Lane roundabout improvements complete later this year. Once finished, people can except less congestion and improved safety on the A16.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their patience.”

Below are the dates and details for the upcoming A16 closures part of the Marsh Lane roundabout ‘Levelling Up’ works (subject to weather and other unforeseen circumstances):

Dates and timeframes

Advertisement

Advertisement

• From Wednesday, October 18, for up to four weeks: Traffic management and night-time road closures from 7pm to 7am, weekday evenings only.

• Location of works: A16 – between Marsh Lane and Tytton Lane East, followed by the section of A16 between the B1397/London Road roundabout and Marsh Lane roundabout

• Diversion route: Via A16 / A17/ A52, and vice versa.

The Marsh Lane roundabout improvements and Boston Active Travel are expected to cost a total of £5.7 million.