Weighing to go – slim clubs taste freedom

Gill, Jenny, Lizzy, Chris, Pam and Sam delighted to be back helping members to lose weight and improve their health in person at Slimming World. EMN-210526-091642001

Group leaders Gill, Jenny, Lizzy, Chris, Pam and Sam are delighted to be back helping members to lose weight and improve their health in person, and the results on the scales show just how much members are loving being back together.

Gill reopened the Navenby group in April, after supporting members virtually in online weekly groups since March last year.

She said: “We’ve put measures in place to comply fully with local and Government guidance, of course, to ensure members are safe, happy and comfortable being back at our group. It’s been absolutely amazing to come back together again. And where we haven’t been able meet in groups because of local restrictions we’ve set up temporary, emergency Venue + Virtual groups which means that members could still come and weigh-in and talk about how they’re doing.

“Members told me they’d really missed being together in-person – that feeling of community, swapping recipes and sharing ideas, and being there for each other through the highs and the lows of their journey. Plus, we know that there’s something powerful about stepping on the scales each week and having that regular check-in on your progress.

“This year has been far from easy for all of us, with some people struggling more than others, but for lots of my members all of the challenges and anxieties have actually made them more determined than ever to achieve their goals and improve their health.”

Research shows losing weight and feeling healthier could protect against disease.

Gill adds: “I know it can be nerve-wracking to walk into a Slimming World group for the first time, especially at the moment, but I can assure anyone who’s worrying about their weight that there’s no judgment at Slimming World, just respect and care. It’s helped me have a much more positive outlook too.”