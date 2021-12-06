187 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Boston

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Boston increased by 187 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 10,661 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Boston when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 6 (Monday), up from 10,474 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Boston now stands at 15,050 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 15,772.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 135,592 over the period, to 10,515,239.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Boston.

The dashboard shows 195 people had died in the area by December 6 (Monday) – up from 194 on Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 11,542 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Boston have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 45,168 people had received both jabs by December 5 (Sunday) – 63% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.